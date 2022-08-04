Eleven golfers who joined LIV this year, the new golf league financed by the Government of Saudi Arabia, sued the PGA on Wednesday for violating antitrust rules, after this body suspended them for accepting the millionaire Saudi offer. Among the golfers who joined the lawsuit are Mexicans Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, as well as Phil Mickelson and Bryson De Chambeau, according to ESPN, which had access to the documents.

The antitrust lawsuit was filed in the Northern California court and, among its objectives, it wants to obtain permission for Taylor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to participate in the FedEx Cup, a competition in the style of play offs made up of three tournaments, which will start next week, assures the mentioned source.

The PGA last June suspended golfers who participated in the inaugural LIV event in London, including Spaniard Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson. In a statement published at the time, he reported that LIV participants will not be able to participate in events organized by the PGA because it is against its regulations. “These players have made their own decisions based on purely economic issues, but they cannot now ask for the same privileges as the rest of the tour participants,” said Jay Monahan, PGA commissioner.

The LIV is distributing, in each of its first seven stops, 23 million euros in prizes, which is more than the event with the largest prize pool on the PGA circuit, The Players, which distributes 18.5 million euros . In addition, the eighth and last stop of the LIV, held in Miami, will award 46.5 million euros.

The PGA measure has not stopped long-distance players like Sergio García, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer or Louis Oosthuizen, who joined the LIV. The last to join the LIV was the American Bubba Watson, winner of two majors, who announced his addition last week.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods rejected an offer between 700 and 800 million dollars from LIV and decided to stay faithful to the PGA Tour.

