In Yekaterinburg, 11 people were injured in an accident with a bus crashing into a pole

On the morning of September 2 in Yekaterinburg, a passenger bus crashed into a pole. This was reported by the traffic police department for the Sverdlovsk region in Telegram-channel.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Sulimova and Omskaya streets. According to preliminary data, the bus driver lost control and drove into a pole. Eleven passengers were injured in the incident. They were taken to the hospital.

Currently, several traffic police units are working at the scene of the accident.

Earlier in Nizhny Novgorod, on Sennaya Square, a bus crashed into a pole. It was reported that a Chevrolet car cut a bus, causing it to slide onto the sidewalk and crash into a pole. Five people were injured in the accident.