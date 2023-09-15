Eleven police officers were found guilty this Thursday of the murder of 17 Central American migrants, who were shot and then burned on the border of

Mexico with the United States, local authorities reported.

The state prosecutor’s office “managed to have a conviction handed down against” 11 police officers accused of homicide and another was sentenced for the crime of abuse of authority, a statement from the agency reported.

After a process that lasted more than three months, local judge Patricio Lugo Jaramillo found sufficient evidence against the former police officers, that in the coming days they will be sentenced to sentences that could reach 50 years in prison.

The events occurred on January 21, 2021 in the community of Santa Anita, in the municipality of Camargo, very close to the border with the United States and where the migrants were seeking to reach, 16 of them from Guatemala and one from Honduras.

The victims totaled 19 since the remains of two Mexicans were identified, who according to authorities were the human traffickers who took Central Americans to the border.

The victims “lost their lives due to gunshot wounds and were subsequently incinerated,” recalled the statement from the Tamaulipa prosecutor’s office.s. The murdered migrants were mostly from the town of Comitancillo, in Guatemala, and they were from low-income families who sought to come to the United States in search of better life opportunities.

Police confesses

Initially, 12 police officers were accused of murder, but one of them decided to collaborate with the prosecution and narrated how the events occurred. He was found guilty of abuse of authority. The agents responsible for the massacre belonged to an elite group that initially declared that they had found the burned bodies.

However, the police officer who collaborated stated that it was the same uniformed officers who shot the migrants and then set them on fire. The burned victims were found in a truck in the municipality of Camargo, an area of ​​disputes between the Northeast cartel, which emerged from Los Zetas, which controls part of Nuevo León (north), and the Gulf cartel, which for decades has operated in Tamaulipas.

This has been one of the bloodiest massacres of Central Americans recorded in

Mexico after in August 2010, a group of 72 undocumented migrants were murdered by alleged drug traffickers in the municipality of San Fernando, also in Tamaulipas.

Mexico has been shaken by a wave of violence that has left more than 420,000 dead since December 2006, when the federal government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation. Migrants seeking to reach the United States are targets of attacks, kidnappings and murders by criminals.

They have also reported numerous reports of extortion by authorities. Hand in hand with the wave of violence and with a judicial system overflowing with cases, levels of impunity have increased and the majority of murders go unpunished. This is one of the few cases in which those responsible have been arrested and brought to justice.

