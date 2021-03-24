Eleven players will be suspended due to suspension the next day of LaLiga SmartBank, among them Santi Bueno (Girona) for his expulsion with a red card in the match against Las Palmas, for “a tackle from behind to an opponent with the use of excessive force in the dispute of the ball”, according to the referee’s act.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the decisions of the Competition Committee that also punished Jaime Sierra (Logroñés) with a double warning, and Jean Jules Sepp (Albacete), Marcelo Djalo (Lugo), Juan Pedro Jiménez ( Lugo), Bernardo Espinosa (Girona), Joaquín Muñoz (Málaga), Martin Valjent (Mallorca), Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano), Javier Fuego (Sporting de Gijón) and Manuel García (Sporting de Gijón) for accumulation of warnings, after the dispute of day 30 of the competition.