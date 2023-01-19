Eleven visitors to a diner in Yekaterinburg were hospitalized with an intestinal infection

In Yekaterinburg, eleven people were hospitalized after visiting a local diner. About this January 19 informs press service of Rospotrebnadzor for the Sverdlovsk region.

According to the agency, in the period from January 16 to January 18, twelve cases of acute intestinal infection were recorded among visitors to the establishment on Dekabristov Street. Among those poisoned are five teenagers. All the victims and one of the catering employees were found to have type 2 norovirus. Eleven people were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.

“In all samples of finished products (shawarma with chicken, shawarma with pork meat, hot dog in pita bread) and ready-made components (chopped vegetables), bacteria of the Escherichia coli group were found,” representatives of the supervisory authority said. As a result of the inspection, it turned out that the establishment did not have a sink, toilet and water for washing hands.

After revealing numerous violations of sanitary and epidemiological requirements, the diner was temporarily closed. Employees of Rospotrebnadzor continue to investigate, those responsible for the incident will be brought to administrative responsibility.

