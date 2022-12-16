Eleven people were killed and 17 injured as a result of the shelling of Lantratovka in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was announced on Friday, December 16, at the LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire Issues (JCCC).

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired three missiles using the American HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

“The Lantratovskaya secondary school was destroyed, as well as six residential buildings and a post office were damaged,” the representative office said in a message on the Telegram channel.

The shelling of Lantratovka became known on Friday morning. Former LPR Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik said that Ukrainian militants fired a rocket at the building of the old school, where people were evacuated. The emergency services reported that about 20 people were injured, and the fate of 20 remains unknown, as people are under the rubble.

On the eve of the Ukrainian militants fired at Stakhanov. According to the Acting Head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, as a result of an APU strike in the city 72 houses damaged, three kindergartens, a school, a temple, dozens of administrative and commercial facilities. There are also victims.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made, among other things, against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

