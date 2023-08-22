Eleven people were killed in an explosion at a coal mine in Shaanxi province, in northern China, a state media reported on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred in lMonday night, in the city of Yinchuannear the township of Yan’an, when there were about 90 people inside, according to the state television channel CCTV.

After confirming in the first instance the death of seven people, rescue teams tried to rescue four miners who were trapped in the mine after the explosion, without success.

The aforementioned channel specified that two people died when attempts to revive them failed, and that another nine victims were found lifeless after being trapped underground. The other miners were rescued and brought to the surface.

“An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the accident”stressed CCTV.

Coal wells – a material with which China generates around 60% of its energy – continue to register a high accident rate in the Asian country, although in recent years the number of fatal accidents has decreased significantly.

Despite the fact that safety in China’s mines has improved in recent years, as well as the media coverage of these incidents, This type of accident continues to occur regularly, due to the danger inherent in the sector and the sometimes lax application of safety instructions.

The collapse of an open-pit coal mine in February in Inner Mongolia (north China) killed 53 people. Dozens of people and vehicles were buried.

Also, in late December, a gold mine in the Xinjiang region collapsed while 40 people were working underground. Twenty-two were rescued and brought to the surface.

