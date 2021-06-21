Italy, Wales, Holland, Austria, Belgium and Denmark finished first and second in their respective groups. Even those who have 4 points are safe. In addition to the Swiss, third in our group, quiet England, the Czech Republic, France and Sweden

After Italy and Wales, who scored yesterday’s qualification, today another 4 national teams snatched their tickets for the round of 16. In Group C the Netherlands were already safe, with first place in their pockets before the 3-0 to Macedonia. Austria took home the second by beating Sheva’s Ukraine 1-0. In the evening, Belgium finished with full points in group B, while Denmark with poker to Russia hit the fairytale goal of the place of honor that qualifies it. Inside Switzerland too, already safe as one of the 4 best thirds.

the third – With 3 out of 6 groups that have completed the first phase, you can also start making more precise calculations on the other 3 that will finish in third place. The national teams that have reached 4 points, regardless of the final position in their respective groups, are already certain to qualify. So let’s talk about England, the Czech Republic, France and Sweden. Much more complicated for the third with 3 points, that is to date Finland and Ukraine. They must hope that the first two of the three groups that still have to complete each other will leave the other national teams two points (or three but with a worse goal difference than theirs). Moreover, all the teams of groups D, E and F are still in the running.

Couplings – These are the eighths to date.

Wales v Denmark (Saturday, 6pm, Amsterdam).

Italy-Austria (Saturday at 21, Wembley).

Netherlands – 3 D, E or F (Sunday, 6pm, Budapest).

Belgium-Switzerland or third D, E or F (Sunday, 9pm, Seville).

2D- 2E (Monday, 6pm, Copenhagen).

1F-Switzerland or third B or C (Monday, 9pm, Bucharest).

1D-2F (Tuesday, 6pm, Wembley).

1E-Switzerland or third B, C or D (Tuesday, 9pm, Glasgow).

