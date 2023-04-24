It was the day before yesterday. I was waiting my turn at the bakery, where a long line of customers had formed who were taking advantage of Saturday morning to buy bread and newspapers. The line moved slowly. I was reading a note on my mobile that glossed over the figure of Mikel Balenziaga, who two days earlier had announced that, after 15 years as a rojiblanco, he would no longer be at Athletic Club at the end of the season. That note contained the words of Ernesto Valverde highlighting Balenziaga’s sense of belonging to the group, “his drive, level of concentration, mental strength and empathy with the rest of the team.” Just as I was reading this, the person ahead of me in line, an older man, ordered 11 loaves of bread. Perhaps it wasn’t 11, but 10 or 12. Perhaps I was the one who wanted to hear 11. The fact is that there were many, so many that the baker handed him a thick brown paper sack into which he placed the loaves one by one.

It happened then that the sound of the rubbing between the breads, the heat of the place and the smell of yeast and flour transported me to childhood, to almost 40 years ago, oh, damn, 40 years!, when we spent the summer in La Rioja, in a house on the outskirts of Haro, the house of breastfeedmy grandparents’ house, in which there were weeks in which 30 relatives or more would coincide there.

Those days breastfeed He would ask my cousin Unai and me to go to town for bread and he would tell us that: bring 11 loaves. Maybe there weren’t 11, but 10 or 15, but now I say 11 to myself. We were on bicycles, both of us on the same one, one sitting on the saddle and the other pedaling standing up, and the smells and sounds that greeted us in the bakery were the same as those who hit me the day before yesterday and reminded me that in those summers Unai and I talked and talked, and we dreamed many things together. Some we got, like forming our own soccer team. Call Lagun Bitwo friends in Basque, which was the name of our summer house, a two-family house built by my grandfather and a compadre, who one day also dreamed together, they of having their own retreat in La Rioja.

The squad of that team was made up of cousins, because like Athletic, we also had a philosophy and could only play in the Lagun Bi who shared last name with us. We were the Olabarri and there were five of us: Unai and I, plus little Javier, David and Iker, the dwarves, who would have been eight years old then, four younger than us. TO aitite He was so amused by the idea that he equipped us accordingly. He bought us some beautiful orange shirts, made of synthetic and shiny fabric, at that time when even those of many almost professional teams were still made of matte and sad cotton. He also gave us a goalkeeper jacket and a ball. And there the five of us went, with the ball under our arms to look for rivals, we Olabarri, proud and in uniform, ready to defend the family name until our bones ached.

We played many games, a lot that summer and the following, and in each and every one of them I felt something that has always been with me: that that shirt, that last name, was something worth working your ass off for. We were a family, a defined we, a group of people who support and love each other.

The shopkeeper’s voice brought me back to the present. I haven’t got all day, she said. I asked for forgiveness and also a bar, just one, and when I did so I suddenly felt very sad and I thought of writing this text for EL PAÍS, this text without a moral, beyond how much we love our own when that shared us is strong and defined and each and every one of us defend it with pride and dedication, as the Olabarri cousins ​​did as children with our Lagun Bias good old Balenziaga has done at Athletic Club every minute of every game, his family.

