Genoa – The Genoa mobile squad, assisted by the anti-drug dog Leone, has seized 11 kilos of hashish and arrested a 47-year-old man in Genoa. Last night, Mobile Squad personnel checked a man with specific criminal records, who was near his garage. The dog immediately focused its attention on a specific box, which turned out to be in use by the man, signaling the presence of drugs.

Inside the box in fact, several packages containing a narcotic substance of the hashish type were found, as well as a dismantled and unloaded double-barrelled shotgun that the subject reported having found in a wood some time ago. Overall, inside the garage owned by the 47-year-old and his home, a total of approximately 11 kilos of hashish were found. The magistrate ordered that the man be taken to the Marassi District Prison.