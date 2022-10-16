Gunmen shot and killed 11 people at a Russian military base on Saturday. Fifteen others were injured. This has been stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, Reuters reported.

The shooting took place in the southwestern region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine. Two men opened fire on a group of army volunteers who wanted to join the war.

The two gunmen were killed by soldiers, the ministry said. It would be residents of a former Soviet republic. He was not mentioned by name and it is unclear whether this refers to Ukraine. Belgorod is located about forty kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksy Arestovich said the gunmen were from Tajikistan. This cannot be done independently NRC be confirmed.

This article is also part of our live blog: Eleven killed in attack on Russian military base

