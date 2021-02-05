How difficult it is sometimes to educate from calm, to correctly understand the behavior of our children, to respond to everything they need. Control our anger, our disproportionate reactions, our bad mood due to fatigue and stress. Knowing how to empathize with emotions, show ourselves available, offer our best version to our little ones. We live at full speed with little time to educate with serenity. We educate from impatience, rush and stress caused by the rhythm of life we ​​lead. We don’t have time to listen, to converse calmly, to look into the eyes and share moments in a relaxed way, to play without looking at the clock.

We have normalized the yelling, disrespect, threats and reproaches that do so much harm to our little ones. That at home there is always a hostile environment with words out of tune, with intertwined conflicts, with problems to be solved. That we use retaliation to get them to listen to us, to comply with the rules or take responsibility for tasks. We educate without finding a balance between permissiveness and overprotection, depending on our mood, using rewards or punishments that only get our children more confused. Praising in excess or demanding without measure, often contradicting our words with our actions, using labels that directly damage the heart. Losing our nerves and control easily, becoming the worst communicative example our children can have. Showing lack of coherence and constancy in our accompaniment and not fulfilling what we promise.

Although it is not easy to achieve everything, it would be much easier if we were able to educate from calm. With an educational model that accompanies the development and growth of our children from mutual respect, unconditional love, empathy and understanding. From the connection, the conspiratorial look and mutual understanding.

An education without expectations that stifle or value judgments that damage self-esteem

Being meaningful adults who care and protect, kind and firm at the same time. That they know how to value effort, that they empower with words that encourage, that they want without condition. That they are available, that they are close, that they remember and understand that it is very difficult to grow up. Able to offer a secure attachment, an emotional accompaniment that connects and validates all emotions, that tunes in with the needs that arise as our children grow.

An education without expectations that stifle or value judgments that damage self-esteem. May I be able to make them feel valuable, loved and special. That encourages them to be brave, to work for everything they set out to do, to accept error as an essential part of learning. Educating positively has nothing to do with educating from permissiveness or without rules. Letting them do what they want at all times or solving their problems. It means accompanying from order and discipline, establishing limits and norms that protect, that hold them responsible for their decisions, that help them understand the changing world in which we live. That they make them feel protagonists and responsible for their own lives.

How can we educate with serenity?

Being aware that shouting, comparisons, disrespect negatively affect the harmonious development of the personality and seriously damage self-esteem. They fill our children with pain, sadness, guilt and insecurity. Accompanying with serenity and empathy all the emotions they feel. Let’s explain to them that there are no good or bad emotions, let’s help them to identify, share and manage them with skill. Creating positive links with them and getting them to live in a context in which they feel loved and accepted. Let’s spend quality time together, show them our help, affection and trust on a daily basis. Hugs, knowing glances, kisses and affectionate words can never be absent. Establishing rules and clear and calmly agreed limits that give confidence and security, that create affective bonds and help the child to know how to act. Knowing the characteristics of each educational stage, understanding how they feel, think or react according to the stage of development in which they are in order to respond to their needs. Opting for the resolution of conflicts in a positive way without using punishment and threats as a bargaining chip. Facing conflicts empathically, using active listening tools and seeking negotiated solutions. Trusting fully in the capabilities of our children, allowing them to solve their problems autonomously and make their own decisions. Encouraging them to set goals, valuing effort and respecting their evolutionary rhythms. Being consistent between our words and our actions, setting the right expectations, showing interest in everything they like or worry about. Teaching them life skills such as respect, gratitude and collaboration, values ​​such as solidarity, honesty or the will that help them face life with courage and enthusiasm. Assuming that education is learned daily without magic recipes and with large doses of patience and understanding. Learning to put aside the excessive demand and being able to savor every moment of our accompaniment. Taking time to take care of ourselves, if we are not well they will not be either. Let’s exercise, take care of our diet with care, spend time with our friends and loved ones, let’s not forget to be happy.

Let us always remember that being a father or a mother is the only job in the world that first grants you the title and then you complete the degree. A race full of obstacles and many lessons to be learned. So let’s be patient, offer our love unconditionally, educate firmly and kindly, and enjoy watching our children calmly grow up happy and free.

