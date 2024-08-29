It may be to avoid sugary soft drinks, to be more aware of overindulging, because you have to drive, or whatever you want, but Spain is the western country where the most ‘syn’ was consumed last year. This is what the Spanish Brewers Association says, which despite its name is not a group dedicated to getting high on beer, but rather studying how the rest of us get high.

This drink has haters There are some who compare it to cat pee – I haven’t tried it, and I refused to do so for this article, so I don’t know – and who don’t even consider it a drink; but also, the data says, more and more people who not only drink it, but are starting to have their favourites. We asked a few people with proven gastronomic criteria about them, and this is what we came up with. There is a bit of everything: those who appreciate that craft breweries have started to produce this variety, others prize convenience and have become addicted to the white label beers from their local supermarket.

That of unanimity: Star Galicia Toast 0.0

She is the winner in this no-ranking: says a sommelier, a winemaker, the OCUand even Mònica Escudero, the editor of all this. Even the one who signs above supports it. It is quite a strong and full-bodied beer, but not one of those that you have to drink with a knife and fork: it has so much flavour that you are surprised that it does not have alcohol. “Once at a meal a friend served a dark beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert and although at first we all looked suspicious, the combination works surprisingly well,” Mònica tells me. If I were you, and I had to play host on these dates, I would have a few in the fridge: you will be right if someone asks for a non-alcoholic one.

It doesn’t fail Star Galicia

Besides rhyming, it’s sold everywhere and almost by the pallet: it must be that people like it. A waiter tells me that many people order it because the can is convincing. It’s true that between the electric blue and the ‘Skol International’ at full blast it could easily pass for an Oktoberfest concoction. It’s quite light and if you’re going to drink several it’s a good option: it’s also in the OCU top ten.

You can also drink ‘without’ in a can Skol

“The best non-alcoholic beer I have ever tried.” This is how Mikel López Iturriaga, AKA the boss of it all, is blunt when he evaluates this craft beer from Borines, in eastern Asturias. “I discovered it at the pilgrimage A Lady Partyand I loved it because it is a beer without that does not taste like without. Pale Ale style, it has a soft bitterness and a dense foam that lasts, and is not cloying at all. A huge success.”

Non-alcoholic beer at Una Señora Fiesta. Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

Among the many good examples of artisanal beers, there is another one that Mikel López Iturriaga particularly likes: the sin from Althaia, an IPA brewed in Altea (Alicante) awarded at the last Barcelona Beer ChallengeWhy? Because it’s not sweet, it doesn’t taste like mush, and it’s the closest thing to beer. with that you can find in the market.

Artisan and from Alicante Althaia

Before starting the round of questions, I was pretty sure that this beer was going to be mentioned sooner or later, if only because of its wide distribution. Look, it’s not worth getting too precise because it’s dense, but if I put myself in a posturing taster mode: it has a soft bitterness, a touch of acidity that makes it similar to the one with. It doesn’t have to be drunk very, very cold, but it’s also good very, very cold. The purists don’t mention it – I mean, recommending Mahou is like recommending Mozart if someone asks you for something to listen to – but when you go to the final consumer zerozerobeerist always comes out.

The popular Mahou

Great beer, best password wi-fi. On their website it says that “a fine spicy smell penetrates the fine-pored head of the winter festival beer, which emphasizes the strong character of the beer.” We prefer to say that it absolutely fits the bill, both in the presentation of the bottle and the color of the beer.

It is pronounced ‘vaijenshtefana’ Weihenstephaner

It’s my favourite non-alcoholic beer to make a michelada, which is my favourite drink, adds Mònica Escudero. Does it qualify as a “con” beer? “Well, no, but that’s not a big deal. It has a good flavour and aroma, the bubbles and body are pleasant without being too soggy – which is especially appreciated in summer – everything is fine, everything is correct.”

For michelada and to drink as is Moritz

It is not easy to find in bars or shops, but there is a lot of it on the internet and it costs less than 1.50 euros a bottle. It is made without alcohol, it is not extracted afterwards, as in many others. The producer, Bavaria, is the oldest in Holland. Today it is still owned by the family, which says a lot about them, since what is done in these cases is to finish it in the style of Falcon Crest.

From the land of tulips Bavaria

“A pioneer in the production of non-alcoholic beer – they have been alive since 1979 – Clausthaler produces a German-style beer lager Very correct, very classic but quite a bit above its Spanish industrial cousins. If you are looking for something more intense, they also have the Dry Hopped varietywhich would be a kind of toast with more hop flavor.” This recommendation is from Mikel López Iturriaga, so I haven’t changed a comma.

A ‘without’ with a long way to go Clausthaler

White label ones

The sommelier of a well-known restaurant in Madrid tells me that it is the one he drinks at home to avoid excesses during the week. The reason? He says that in addition to liking the taste, it hydrates because it is made only with water, barley malt and hops. He adds that he finds it convenient because it is brought to him with the rest of the order: for lack of convenience, it is not. It costs less than half a euro a can, there is also a toasted version, there is a bottle option, and it is made by Heineken.

Cheap and reliable Mercadona

A winemaker from a famous DORioja winery who lives in Vitoria tells me that she has been drinking this beer for years, because she really likes its taste, and because it is made in Spain. This has its history: for years it was made in Valencia – it belongs to a company of the Damm brewing group – and a few years ago it began to be made in France. This apparently affected its taste and the fans rebelled. For some time now, it has been made in Valencia again, and the fans are still very happy with it. Aurumbelievers they toast again.

Other white label brands that have come up in the talks have been: Hollbrand (Alcampo) and the 0.0 of the Day.

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook either Youtube.