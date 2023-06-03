A new edition of the Youte Festival footwear fair opened its doors yesterday in Caravaca de la Cruz. The cloister of the old Jesuit College houses the latest collections from eleven shoe manufacturers in the area. Among the authorities present on the opening day were the mayor, José Francisco García; and the acting counselor for Business, Social Economy and the Self-Employed, Valle Miguélez; who accompanied the president and director of the Association of Footwear Companies (Calzia), Juan Romero and Salvador Gómez, respectively, on a tour of the event’s stands.

This seventh edition has a ‘pop-up’ space (ephemeral shops) in the monumental setting of the central courtyard of the Jesuits. In addition, another twenty brands participate in the virtual version of the fair, which arose in the pandemic and has established itself as an international marketing and promotion channel with confirmed meetings with potential clients from Argentina, Dubai and France.

As novelties, the fair has a new space called ‘Calzia Lab’, “an extreme co-creation experience of participatory design in which businessmen, visitors, young people and professionals will apply professional ‘Design Thinking’ tools to create attractive designs that set trends in the industry”, as explained by the organization.

At the same time, there is the participation of the Association of Fashion Creators of Spain (Acme), with the visit of a group of renowned fashion designers, including its president, Modesto Lomba, who showed their interest in knowing the artisanal and sustainable values ​​of the caravacan espadrille industry to establish alliances and collaborations with firms in the Region.

The Youte Festival serves as a framework and loudspeaker to also kick off the collaborative project between the local footwear sector and the Caravaca City Council called ‘Peregrinas’, the espadrilles designed for the Holy Year 2024.

creation workshops



An innovative and transformative event takes place during the fair, thanks to the inclusion of various ‘Design Thinking’ workshops, led by the renowned expert Dimas Agudo. These workshops will have the participation of businessmen, designers, ‘influencers’, sector workers, public administration, students, among others.