Nine women and two men, ex-combatants of the FARC, the one that came to hold the title of the oldest and most powerful guerrilla in America, have started to write about their years in the war from the wild. For almost six months, they built non-fiction stories around jungles, mountains and plains, from the Sumapaz páramo to the Yarí savannas, the site of the armed group’s last weapons conference. The result is a digital and illustrated volume that collects his work with the …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS