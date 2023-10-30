Terrifying and tasty UNTO

Be it Halloween, All Saints’ Day, Castañada or Magosto, the important thing is that we are celebrating, and that must be celebrated. Since we are El Comidista and we are dedicated to eating and drinking, it is logical that we propose to prepare a series of recipes ideal for a festive snack. And with two essential elements: they are autumnal and are made with seasonal products. Thus, with the classic pumpkin of these dates you can prepare an empanico or a cake with cheese and chocolate, integrate some chestnuts into a dish or make some panellets Catalans. You know: he looks at all our suggestions and leaves your guests speechless today (and not with shock, precisely). Oh, and for the skeptics we also have something: a compilation of Halloween-esque culinary catastrophes at the end of this article.

PUMPKIN AND PEAR CREAM CUPS WITH PINE PINIONS

Since the pumpkin is sweet, do you put a fruit on top? Well yes, because the pear also has its acidic point, reinforced at the end of the dish with the yogurt.

An aperitif shot AINHOA RUBBER

SPICY SWEET POTATO AND CHEESE CROQUETTES

Our croquette proposal for Halloween has a sweet potato base, a touch of chili and cheese to give it unctuousness. They come with a gift tip to form them without ending up covered in breadcrumbs up to your eyebrows.

Crunchy and creamy Raquel Bernácer

GUIDE TO COOKING CHESTNUTS

Roasted, boiled, baked and even fried: although the most common thing is to buy them from chestnut farmers, we can also prepare this autumnal dried fruit at home in many ways.

You can almost smell them pxhere

PANELLETS WITHOUT POTATO

The panellets They are the typical sweets of Todos Los Santos in Catalonia, although they are already eaten in other parts of Spain. Normal, considering how good they are.

Breaded balls Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

‘PUMPKIN SPICE CHEESECAKE’

We take advantage of the perfect combination between cucurbit and spices such as cloves, cinnamon or nutmeg to make the most autumnal cheesecake possible.

The cake that screams “it’s autumn now.” Alfonso D. Martin

PUMPKIN PIE

The empanadico was born as a sweet for use in Huesca, where bakeries used old bread dough as a preferment. In the classic version it is filled with pumpkin, although apples or spinach are also used.

The fork looks like it’s from the 18th century. Claudia Polo

FRITTERS

All Saints’ Day is one of the festivities with the most deep roots in sweets, and the fact that it has just passed is the perfect excuse to try this traditional dessert, ideal for making with the family.

Trick, treat or fritters? Ana Vega ‘Biscayenne’

PUMPKIN, CHEESE AND CHOCOLATE CAKE

We put together a cucurbit that is in full season with creamy cheese and chocolate to make a very easy piece of pastry – no matter how clumsy you are, you can make it -, autumnal and delicious.

Autumn made cake Monica Escudero

PUMPKIN AND WALNUT CAKE

Have we surrendered to an invasive tradition from the United States? Yes, because any excuse is a good one to celebrate a party and prepare a terrifyingly delicious pumpkin pie.

DEAD BREAD

Put away the Halloween pumpkins for a moment and remember the dead with pan de muerte, a kind of Mexican brioche that will make you die of pleasure.

Skull not included Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

HOMEMADE SWEETS

Jelly beans, lollipops or marshmallows: many sweets can be made at home without too much effort. Use them for Halloween, Castañada, Magosto or whatever you celebrate.

Fruit it seems, cocktail it is mireia rodriguez

BONUS: HALLOWEEN CULINARY CATASTROPHS

Something has gone wrong in these supposedly festive recipes capable of generating concern, fear, disgust or directly sadness, pity and vital unease. Discover the Halloween menu that will really keep you awake.

“Mom Ruperta, a shot made me feel bad.” GALLERILY.COM

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.