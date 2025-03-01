The National Police He has arrested eleven people in Alicante as alleged perpetrators of a crime of tumultuaria quarrel, following a fight with sticks, stones and furniture of a nearby place, being the arrested Hercules and Recreativo de Huelva.

The events have occurred this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. before the football match between both teamsas reported by the National Police in a statement.

Upon the arrival of police officers, agents have observed that some of those involved They carried “dangerous effects”, such as sticks and stonesin addition to using furniture from an establishment close to the scene to assault.

The agents have intervened “before they could regret serious injuries” and have proceeded to the arrest of eleven people for a crime of tumultuaria quarrel.





Six of those arrested correspond to the south curve rock of Hercules; while there are five detainees followers of the Recreational of Huelva. Among the detainees, there are “some mild wounded with cuts or bruises.”