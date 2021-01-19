The Balearic health ministry’s Tuesday report indicates 528 new positive cases – 291 in Mallorca, 193 in Ibiza, 24 in Minorca and 20 in Formentera. The test rate is 9.26% from 5,701 tests, this having been down to 7.28% on Monday.

On hospital wards, there are nine fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (350), thirteen more in Ibiza (87) and three more in Minorca (nine). The number of intensive care patients in Minorca is is down by one to four, so the total for the Balearics is also down by one (to 124), with 107 patients in Mallorca and thirteen in Ibiza.

Fifty-three patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 363 people have recovered. In Mallorca, the number of people being attended by primary care has again come down – by 88 to 7,356.

The ministry has confirmed the deaths of ten more people. The total since the start of the pandemic is 528. An eleventh death is that of a care-home resident, which is subject to a validation by the epidemiology service.