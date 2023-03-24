The countries are the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, France, Germany, Norway, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the League of Arab States and the European Union.

In an official joint statement, distributed by the US State Department on Thursday evening, the countries expressed their sincere condolences for the great loss of life resulting from the earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey on February 6, and encouraged the international community to provide humanitarian assistance, through emergency response and early recovery projects, to all Needy Syrians, especially those in the most affected areas.

The joint statement welcomed the results achieved by the donors’ conference that was held in Brussels on March 20, to support the Syrian and Turkish peoples, and expressed the aspirations of the signatory governments to achieve positive results during the seventh annual Brussels conference on the future of Syria and the region, to be held on June 15.

The statement renewed the call for a nationwide ceasefire and for ensuring continuous and unhindered humanitarian access to all Syrians by all means, including across borders and through airlines.

The joint statement also called for preserving and expanding the UN mandate for cross-border aid. In this regard, it welcomed the Syrian authorities’ facilitation of the arrival of UN aid across the border through the Bab Al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings, and called for the continuation of this.

The joint statement concluded by welcoming the briefing delivered by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, and reaffirming the support of these governments for UN Security Council Resolution 2254.