Eleven Caldas vs. Cali: in doubt the presence of fans

The match between Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali, scheduled for this Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. m, in Manizales, on date 18 of the League, could not have the presence of fans.

This is how it became known this Monday, due to the fact that the city authorities state that they will have to attend to different citizen mobilizations that There will be this first of May, Labor Day.

Alternatives

This Tuesday there will be a meeting of the Football Logistics, Security and Accommodation Committee where the possibility of that the match be played behind closed doors at the Palogrande stadium.

The other alternative is to look for an alternative scenario such as Pereira, Armenia or Ibagué, which has not yet been processed before Dimayor.

The match cannot be postponed because the calendar does not provide spaces to schedule another date.

