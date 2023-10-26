Whether you are driven by passion, curiosity or a simple need for mobility, but with the desire not to give up riding a “real” motorbike with gearbox, saddle and tank to squeeze between your legs, then you need to take a look at these models. Here is a possible selection of what is offered by the manufacturers. There are many more models on the market but in this case a simplification has been made so as not to lengthen the article excessively, taking into account different needs and tastes. The displacements are between 125 cc, ideal for those who will mainly use the motorbike in urban areas, between 250cc and 400 cc, perfect for all-round use in the city as well as on extra-urban routes, and up to 650 cc, for those who are already thinking for predominantly extra-urban use and travel, perhaps as a couple, but does not want to exaggerate with performance and costs.