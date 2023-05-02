The Second Section of the Provincial Court has sentenced a resident of Murcia to eleven and a half years in prison for subjecting his ten-year-old goddaughter to sexual abuse before First Communion. In a recent sentence, the court also imposed nine years of probation and an order that prevents him from approaching or communicating with the victim for a decade.

The defendant, throughout the trial, defended his innocence and ruled out that he had subjected the minor to touching. The court, however, maintains in the ruling that the victim’s statement is supported by “peripheral corroborations” and that the facts “have been fully proven.”

The sexual abuse, according to the sentence, occurred from the first months of 2019 when the minor chose the defendant and his wife as godparents for her First Communion. For this reason, she began to spend a few days at the couple’s home and the man, the resolution maintains, took advantage of the situation to expose her to touching her. The minor told what happened to her mother in the summer of 2020 and she filed the complaint.

The court explains in the ruling that, when asked by the prosecutor, the mother of the minor did not clarify whether she was claiming financial compensation for the facts. “I have filed the complaint so that justice is done with my daughter, not for money,” she stressed. The Court understands, however, that there has not been an express resignation and imposes on the convicted person the obligation to compensate the minor in 8,000 euros. The sentence can still be appealed.