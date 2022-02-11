The police officers, during the act in which they were sworn in. / S DAYS

Eleven new troops took office as local police officers in Jumilla. The event, which was held in the Plenary Hall of the City Council, was chaired by the mayor, Juana Guardiola, and the mayor of Security, Isabel López. Eduardo Avilés, Rocío Bañón, José Javier Bernal, Javier Caballero, Miriam Carrillo, Miguel Lázaro, José María López, Adrián Lucas, José Ángel Lucas, Noemí Lucerón and Pascual Simón were sworn in after passing the selection process and the practices carried out in recent months.