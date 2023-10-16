













In an interview with Glamor magazine, Millie Bobbie Brown talked about her time in Stranger Things. This series shot her to fame and led her to star in films such as Enola Holmes and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Although she is grateful, she considers that it is time to say goodbye.

The actress compared the experience to her last year of school. She said that she was excited to face this last ‘year’. But at the same time she admits that the series takes a long time to film and this does not allow her to focus on other projects that she is more passionate about. ‘So I’m ready to say thank you and goodbye’commented the actress.

With these words it seems that the actress is a little tired of her time with Stranger Things and wants to focus on other parts of his career. After all, he has already been working on this Netflix production for seven years, not counting the fifth season.

What is known about the fifth season of Stranger Things?

Currently not much is known about the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Its producers only announced that they are already writing the scripts and that the season will have 8 episodes. However, it is not yet known when they could be released.

Source: Netflix

In addition, the series was one of the most impacted by the recent strike of Hollywood actors and writers. While this lasted, there was no progress in production, so it may be a while before we see the end. What would you like to happen in your last moments?

