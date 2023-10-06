Our bullet elevator from last week should not, for the good of its occupants, accelerate at 10 m/s² until halfway through its journey and, therefore, the second visitor’s response is very reasonable, because, as Marina Puente points out:

“The deceleration cannot be greater than gravity (9.8 m/s²) because passengers would lose contact with the elevator floor. Therefore, the maximum speed should occur before the 100″ floor.

As for the Gamow elevator, at first glance it seems that even though there is more than one elevator, the probability that the first elevator that stops on the 2nd floor is going down is still 5/6, since that is the probability for each individual elevator and it doesn’t matter whether you use one or the other. In fact, Gamow himself was confused at first. But Donald E. Knuth realized that, counterintuitively, if there are several elevators things change, and he analyzed the situation in depth in his 1979 article The Gamow-Stern Elevator Problem. Things change so much that, when the number of elevators tends to infinity, the probability tends to 1/2, as several readers have deduced (see comments from last week).

Regarding the problem of the five-story building with a single elevator with capacity for two people, Francisco Montesinos and Salva Fuster agree on finding a minimum route of 18 units, which says:

“I agree with the argument that shows that a journey of less than 14 units is impossible. Like Francisco, I have also achieved a journey of 18 units and I believe that 18 is the minimum achievable. To see it, I think it is convenient to divide each movement to be made into directed unit segments (I leave the diagram in the attached image). Each pair of segments between two adjacent floors can be made in a single movement of 1 unit (2 units if we count both directions), but taking into account the (im)parity of segments, in part of the routes we will only be able to bring a single one closer together. person to their destination (specifically it will occur on 8 occasions).”

Karp’s algorithm

The prestigious computer scientist Richard M. Karp, who in 1985 received the Turing Award for his contributions to the theory of algorithms and the resolution of combinatorial optimization problems, devised a simple procedure to solve a generalization of the previous problem:

When the elevator is going up, if someone (either in the elevator or on the floor where it has just stopped) wants to go up, the elevator is loaded with the people with the highest destination, and everyone else remains on that floor, and then the elevator goes up one floor. If no one wants to go up, the elevator goes down. When the elevator is going down, it is loaded with the lowest destination people (whether they are already in the elevator or on the floor it just stopped on), and the elevator goes down one floor. If no one wants to go down, the elevator goes up.

I invite my astute readers to reconsider the five-story problem in relation to Karp’s algorithm, and to look for possible generalizations or variants of this and the other elevator problems seen recently.

