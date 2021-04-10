In the city hospital No. 1, an elevator with ten passengers collapsed from the second floor, including one paramedic. Eight of them were not injured, the diagnosis of two Russians is being specified. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Trans-Baikal Territory.

According to the ministry, all passengers were examined, eight people refused the proposed hospitalization, their condition “does not cause concern.” The diagnosis of two more passengers is being specified, they were sent for computed tomography.

Previously, overload became the cause of the incident. The elevator was installed in 2017 and has been certified. The hospital’s chief physician ordered an internal investigation. The Regional Ministry of Health will also conduct its own check.

Earlier in January, an elevator with prisoners fell for former security officials in correctional colony No. 13 in Nizhniy Tagil. Two inmates decided to go up to the second floor using a cargo lift that was taken out of service last year. As a result, during the ascent, the cable broke and the platform collapsed to the ground.