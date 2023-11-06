It’s no wonder why many people are confused about the brands of Chinese cars. Firstly, because there are many brands, and secondly, the overwhelming majority of them are represented in our country by crossovers. The Chinese automaker Changan decided to be original: in its dimensionless model line there is a sports car, even with a “racing” mode – the UNI-V liftback. Izvestia found out whether it drives as well as it looks.

Premature spoiler

The Chinese are masters of showing off. Twin pipes, red brake calipers, diffusers and splitters – all this does not at all guarantee that a sporty-looking car will drive the same way. So the spectacular appearance of Changan UNI-V does not mean anything yet.

Dimensions of Changan UNI-V: 4680×1838×1430 mm, wheelbase – 2750 mm Photo: Boris Ulzibat

In general, the entire UNI line is spectacular. This is the most modern and advanced that Changan has, if we exclude the avant-garde Avatr and the still unknown Deepal. Moreover, retractable handles, a frameless radiator grille and a defiant interior are combined with completely traditional internal combustion engines.

The Changan UNI-V is a pleasure to look at. Squat, with large wheels in wide arches, a long hood and a sloping roofline. High-quality assembly with thin gaps adds a solid appearance to the car. The Porsche-like retractable spoiler dispels any doubt that this is a sports car.

Full LED headlights in the top version with automatic high beam Photo: Boris Ulzibat Wheel size – 18 inches Photo: Boris Ulzibat The exhaust pipes are not a sham and sound quite sporty Photo: Boris Ulzibat Retractable spoiler generates downforce Photo: Boris Ulzibat The front suspension struts are connected by a powerful brace Photo: Boris Ulzibat

However, many still compare the UNI-V with the Skoda Octavia – the same C-segment, similar dimensions, liftback body. At the same time, Changan visually appears larger than it actually is.

Meteorite finish

If the body is created according to the classical canons of automotive design, then the interior, on the contrary, is as different as possible from others. The style is already familiar from the UNI-K crossover: a dashboard of several screens, a flattened small steering wheel, a driving mode selector disc with six sides. On the one hand, the meteorite-iron UNI-V panels exude cosmic cold; on the other, the liftback is a little more conservative than the crossover, offering physical keys instead of touch ones and cup holders of the usual round shape.

Claimed ground clearance: 152 mm Photo: Boris Ulzibat

The only thing you really have to get used to is the flattened steering wheel and instruments on top of it, as well as the unusual placement of the Parking key. In addition, it is silvery – try to find it among others in the bright sun.

An egoist’s dream

Despite the impressive wheelbase, the second row does not seem spacious. In addition, there are no heated seats in the rear, and seat belts with pretensioners are only available on the top version. But there is an original mount for a smartphone in the headrest of the front seat.

The interior looks unusual and is decorated with high-quality materials Photo: Boris Ulzibat

The trunk is rather disadvantageous compared to the Skoda – no hooks, no tricky partitions, not even a 12-volt outlet. Thanks to the large lift-up door with electric drive, loading is convenient – but that’s all.

UNI-V is a car for the egoist who sits behind the wheel: only the driver’s seat is heated and ventilated. And this egoist must love motorsports.

With flames from the pipes

Judging by the long hood and loudly droning pipes, one can conclude that the engine is large and powerful. The power unit is a product of Chinese downsizing: only one and a half liters, but thanks to turbocharging, it is accelerated to 181 hp. and 300 Nm of torque. To prove that overboosting wouldn’t compromise reliability, Changan set a Guinness World Record by running its engine for more than 259 hours at 5,500 rpm. However, other Chinese manufacturers produce the same amount or more, and without any fanfare.

UNI-V accelerates better than expected. At the same time, it responds willingly to the accelerator pedal, and the robotic transmission works quickly and without hesitation. The claimed 7.2 seconds to 62 mph still seems overly optimistic, but we haven’t engaged the orange Super Race button yet. This is an even sportier mode that raises the spoiler, allows you to turn off ESP and start with launch control.

Acceleration to “hundreds” takes 7.1 seconds, maximum speed is 205 km/h Photo: Boris Ulzibat

The launch control works in a specific way: before you have time to release the brake pedal within two seconds and start, the engine turns sour. If you have time, the animated liftback on the dashboard shoots flames from the exhaust pipes, and the real one takes off unexpectedly quickly. Now you fully believe in acceleration faster than eight seconds. It’s a pity that the engine lacks drama in its voice – it would be better to sound it through the audio system.

Commendable dynamics, but the two-liter engine (232 hp), which is equipped with cars in China, would be much better suited. Moreover, the elastic, sporty-tight suspension provokes you to drive faster. Wide tires handle corners confidently. It’s a pity that the steering wheel is light and hollow, and the brakes could use stronger power, given the temperament of the car.

The steering wheel is of an unusual shape and is located low – you look at the instruments over the rim Photo: Boris Ulzibat The seats are comfortable, only the driver's seat is ventilated. Photo: Boris Ulzibat Movement modes are switched by a faceted washer Photo: Boris Ulzibat The multimedia system already has navigation from Yandex Photo: Boris Ulzibat The Super Race mode button is highlighted Photo: Boris Ulzibat Launch control available in Super Race mode Photo: Boris Ulzibat The top version is equipped with a Sony audio system with 10 speakers Photo: Boris Ulzibat The dashboard is three screens under one visor Photo: Boris Ulzibat There is plenty of legroom, but the ceiling is low Photo: Boris Ulzibat Trunk volume – 381 l, spare tire hidden underground Photo: Boris Ulzibat

On a long journey, the sporty nature of the UNI-V rather plays against it. The suspension scrupulously detects minimal road imperfections, and the tires are too noisy. The driver’s seat lacks lumbar support and cushion tilt adjustment. In addition, the active cruise control did not work on the test car, prompting us to “contact a technical center.”

Unique

Chinese cars, especially in niches that are not typical for them, are often treated with skepticism, and in the case of the UNI-V it is in vain. This model immediately replaced not only the Skoda Octavia, but also the almost extinct class of “charged” civilian cars. In fact, he follows in the footsteps of Japanese Mazda, moving the sport to the masses not in words, but in deeds.

Claimed average fuel consumption is 6.2 liters per 100 km Photo: Boris Ulzibat