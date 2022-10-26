The announced deadline for the Elevated Trolleybus would start giving service was fulfilled yesterday, but instead of opening its energy supply accumulated failures and its inauguration was delayed once again. He said that this would not happen yet due to electrical faults in the system, which minimized.

“There was a delay in the electricity supply, in the tests, so they are working on it, right now, in these days it will be resolved. But it is ready, it is just the issue of electricity supply. It is not that there has been in particular, but the energization of the substation has had some problems, but these days it is solved”, he claimed.

Sheinbaum evaded providing a opening date to users and only said that it will be “in this days”.

Today, he added, they could indicate a date precise after holding a meeting on the matter and stressed that he did not want to star in a opening ceremonyin that the transport was in conditions to start the service.

The Elevated Trolleybus is a work that seeks to replace all the minibuses and buses from Ermita-Iztapalapa Road and mobilize over almost 8 kilometers thousands of passengers from the Subway Constitution to Santa Martha.

Its commissioning was initially scheduled for November 2021then it was postponed to July and September of this 2022.

You can read:

Students protest insecurity in educational establishments of the CDMX

Marches and protests for this Wednesday, October 26 in CDMX

VIDEO: Motorist runs over cyclist and flees in Valle de Chalco

CDMX Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating the complaint of a young woman abused in the bathroom of a bar in Santa Fe

One injured and six arrested in shooting in Ecatepec, State of Mexico

It was questioned that even though the works were incomplete, on September 11 Sheinbaum starred in a rally, with hundreds of supporters, which included music and dances on platforms.