Out next June 25th, Twerking Beach is Elettra Lamborghini’s new EP which will also feature this summer’s hit, Pistolero. The news, anticipated yesterday, was made known by Elettra itself through its social channels.

It will be called Twerking Beach the next EP of Electra Lamborghini, and will be released on June 25th. In version CD instead, it will be available from July 9th.

The record draws attention to a dance move referred to Electra Lamborghini is considered the absolute queen: the twerk.

In the wake of the atmospheres of Gunslinger, Twerking Beach has a themed cover bandana/western that transforms Electra in a modern one cowgirl.

The signed version of Elettra Lamborghini’s EP

After so many requests, Electra Lamborghini made the big announcement that sent fans into raptures: the new one out on June 25th EP Twerking Beach.

Read also: Elettra Lamborghini getting married in September? The location with Enzo Miccio

But there is more, and it comes as a big surprise to the fan: it is now possible to pre-order the copy of CD which will be released on July 9th and will contain the poster autographed.

The news was given on social from the same Electra without any announcement, except for a small anticipation yesterday afternoon in Instagram stories, in which, however, he spoke only of one news, without giving any other clues to the followers.

Password: twerk

The new EP of Electra Lamborghini could only carry in the title the key word of his artistic career, the twerking, and there is a reason, given that at the international level it is she who is considered the Twerking Queen.

“So you will have to dance until next year,” he writes Electra in post Instagram in which it announces the launch of Twerking Beach, addressing his fan, which have long required a new one EP.

The cover takes up the theme graphically country / western of Gunslinger, with on the cover Electra Lamborghini intent on twirling the lasso in the air on a pair of python boots and with a lemon yellow bandana background.

To discover the traces of Twerking Beach, you just have to go up Spotify on June 25.