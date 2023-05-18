Yesterday Wednesday 17 May 2023, Electra Lamborghini he turned 29. On the occasion of her birthday, her husband Afrojack has thought of a very special gift for her. In detail, she gave him a surprise that no one really expected. Let’s find out all the details together.

Elettra Lamborghini celebrated hers birthday in style! The famous singer has accomplished 29 years old and on the occasion of such a special day she decided to spend the day together with her closest friends, family and her husband Afrojack.

To show it all, the heiress thought about it through a series of photo posted on his Instagram profile. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

Happy Birthday to me. I’m very excited to tell you that my gift to you arrives on June 2nd! Elettraton, my new album, the fruit of my work over the years.

On the occasion of his wife’s birthday, Afrojack thought of a real one surprise. This time the DJ surprised the singer with a very expensive gift. We are talking about a Audi R8. To spread the news on social media it was the direct interested party who published a photo of her new little gem on her Instagram Stories.

Afrojack’s dedication for Elettra Lamborghini

Without any shadow of a doubt they could not miss the congratulations from her husband Afrojack who wrote her one sweet dedication on social media:

Happy birthday to my sunshine, my lovely wife.

Truly moving word from the famous DJ to which Elettra was not slow to come answer. This way she willed it to thank: