After the warning, Elettra Lamborghini becomes the protagonist of another sensational gesture against Geneva

Electra Lamborghini he does not send them to his sister Ginevra Lamborghini to tell them. Over the past few hours, the famous singer has traveled to the Dutch capital to admire the first wax statue of her. However, the heiress could not help but jump at the opportunity to throw a dig at her sister. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

It seems to have no end war between Elettra Lamborghini and her sister Geneva Lamborghini. After having sent her a formal notice so that she was no longer appointed to the Big Brother VIPthis time the heiress became the protagonist of another sensational gesture against the former gieffina.

Recently, the artist had the honor of visiting his premiere statue of wax which is located in the city of Amsterdam. Needless to say the travel has been accurately documented on social media through which she herself has shared a series of Images with all his fans.

However, among the various photos, one in particular captured theAttention of web users. This is the image in which Afrojack’s wife referred to the fact that Guinevere has not had her own fortune to admire a statue all to himself. These were hers words:

And do you have the statue at the bicc museum? Mmm no, without crying.

Elettra Lamborghini: the dispute with Ginevra Lamborghini

Through its participation as a competitor to the Big Brother VIPGeneva Lamborghini hoped to recover the report with his sister Electra. However, despite the various appeals made to the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, the woman did not reach hers objective. According to some rumors, it seems that the reason of their quarrel is linked to Geneva’s desire to become part of the world of music.