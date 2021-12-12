The final of Miss Italia 2021 will take place in Venice on 19 December. Leading the evening, which will be streamed on Helbiz Live, will be Elettra Lamborghini, fresh from its Christmas hit with the launch of its A Mezzanotte (Christmas Song). But it doesn’t stop there; in fact, his collaboration with Carpisa has also been published in these hours.

Great news for fans of Elettra Lamborghini: not only these days the twerk queen has already baked a super Christmas hit, At Midnight (Christmas Song), which is already depopulating on Tiktok and in the various digital platforms, but on December 19th Elettra Lamborghini will lead the final of Miss Italy 2021.

The news, then, are not finished yet: his was also launched yesterday capsules of Christmas in collaboration with Carpisa.

The management of Miss Italia

Read also: Elettra Lamborghini unveils new details of the wedding

The news was launched by Elettra Lamborghini through its profiles social: through his Instagram stories, the twerk queen let her folks know follower than the next December 19 will be leading the final of Miss Italia 2021, which will take place in Venice and will be streamed by Helbiz Live.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the new host of Miss Italy 2021“He always comments on his social networks Elettra Lamborghini, for the first time as a presenter.

Miss Italy, over time, it has taken on a new form: the finalists were in fact announced on 6 December through profiles social of the competition, and since there is no televoting, they will not have a number to represent them. They will be theirs first name, theirs surname and their region of origin to identify each miss competing for the final.

The capsule with Carpisa

Not just entertainment for Elettra Lamborghini: If fans could be more than satisfied with a Christmas hit and running a show, the twerking queen didn’t stop there: yet another rabbit has come out of her hat.

It is in fact Elettra Lamborghini x Carpisa, its capsule created in collaboration with the well-known low cost leather goods brand.

The collection focuses mainly on beauty accessories travel: clutch bag And handbags designed to contain make-up and cosmetic products are thus declined in style Elettra Lamborghini: sparkling velvet, animal prints and glitter are the identifying figures of this one capsules unmissable for lovers of the twerk queen.

You might be interested in: The Island of the Famous: Elettra Lamborghini present at the first episode?