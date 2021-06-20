This morning, in his Instagram stories, Elettra Lamborghini revealed that tomorrow a news will be announced from his Instagram profile. The Pistolero singer, currently on vacation in Greece, did not provide any other details about it.

Concluded the experience as a columnist atIsland Of The Famous together with VAT Zanicchi it’s at Thomas Zorzi, Electra Lamborghini launched her new single Gunslinger, which is enjoying great success, climbing the charts day by day.

Today in his Instagram stories there twerking queen has announced a novelty, which will be unveiled tomorrow, always on his own social.

The singer was hermetic in this regard, not giving any clue as to what this important news could concern.

The news announcement

Electra Lamborghini talks about super news in his Instagram stories. However, he does not release any further details about it, increasing the hype of his followers who will have to wait until tomorrow to find out what it is.

Electra Lamborghini, convinced that today was Monday, she was about to make the announcement on her channels social, but being Sunday, the long-awaited news will not be made known until tomorrow, as he explains in his Instagram stories:

“What a bummer I thought today was Monday, that I have to give you some super news, instead it’s Sunday.”

The success of Pistolero

Gunslinger is the new single from Electra Lamborghini, released last June 4 and followed shortly after by video clip official.

There hit summer of twerking queen it immediately became an irrepressible and continuously growing success in the list of ratings of the moment.

A success also linked to social thanks to the chorus ballet played thousands and thousands of times by fan and posted on social, especially on TikTok.

As he explains in his Instagram stories, Electra Lamborghini is very attached to this song that felt special right from the start, as it had also been with Pem Pem, single that brought his musical career to international fame.