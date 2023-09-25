After the “Elettraton” tour which achieved great success, Elettra Lamborghini he decided to take a break. In detail, the famous singer has announced that she is retiring to a detox clinic to dedicate some time to herself. Let’s find out all the details together

Over the last few hours, Elettra Lamborghini has ended up at the center of the gossip. This time, there were some who made the famous singer the protagonist of a gossip statements released by herself on hers Instagram profile.

Over the last while, the star has been busy with her music tour “Elettraton” thanks to which he achieved great satisfaction. Fresh from this incredible success, the artist decided to spend some time in one detox clinic with the aim of taking care of yourself.

To spread theofficial announcement she herself was on social media through her Instagram profile. These were his words:

Hi friends, I don’t know if you remember that last year, for our wedding anniversary, we came to this detox clinic in Switzerland… this year we are here too. If I were to be less active it’s because I’m resting both mentally and physically. What peace… I needed it.

Elettra Lamborghini’s announcement worries fans

It’s not all. According to what the famous singer said, her husband Afrojack is also there to keep her company in the clinic. Initially, the woman’s announcement raised the worry of his fans. In any case, there is no reason to worry. Therefore, she herself stated that it is only one short break to regain some energy. Once regenerated, Elettra will return to share her daily life and professional life with all her followers again.