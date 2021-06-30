With the arrival of summer, dozens of new songs have also arrived, immediately competing to become the hit of 2021. One of the most popular songs was certainly that of Elettra Lamborghini, which today also won the gold record!

Since June there have been many i singles published and, between Latin atmospheres is refrains catchy, the various tunes began to play in the radios more famous (and on social), entering the head of the Italian audience.

Between summer hits of the moment There are “One thousand”, song of Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti which has raised not a few controversy, “Malibu” by Saint John, the singer who made himself known in the latest edition of Friends and “Pistolero”, the song with which Elettra Lamborghini is back on track!

The heiress and queen of the twerk, that continues to churn out success after success, in these hours he also announced to his followers followers to have received the certification “Gold Record” for its catchphrase!

Elettra Lamborghini wins the gold record

“Wow #PISTOLERO is already Gold Record!!! thanks to all I love you My single Pistolero is already GOLD Gracias de corazon mi sencillo ya esta certificado oro “.

he wrote in these hours Electra in a post published in his highly followed social profile. In short, after a short time from the debut of the song the single has already conquered the Gold Record but, given the success that the Lamborghini it wont get there from expect it.

Even the ballet of the song has become viral and, in fact, the same Electra often posts to his account the videos of his fans dancing on choreography.

In these hours, however, he invited her community to use the app “Reface” and to put your face on official video clip of the song, and then tag it: try it too, maybe you’ll end up in stories of the famous and talented singer!