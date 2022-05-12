Without a shadow of a doubt Elettra Lamborghini she is one of the most loved and respected musical artists in the world of music. A few years after her marriage to Afrojack, the heiress released some statements on the wish to become a mother. Let’s find out all the details together.

Elettra Lamborghini never ceases to amaze all its people fan. Recently the famous singer ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some statements released by herself on the occasion of a ‘interview to “DiPiùTv”.

There love story between Elettra Lambroghini and Afrojack is going well. The couple got married in the year 2020 and now it seems that everything is going well. However, although it was sometimes rumored that the singer was in sweet waitingthe latter has decided not to enlarge the family for the moment.

To give theannouncement it was she herself on the occasion of an interview with the weekly “DiPiùTv”. These were his words:

When I become a mother I want to be the best in the world: I want to do things right, give my child all the time and attention he will need. And now it would be impossible. But there is no rush, we are still young.

According to his revelations, the reason of his drastic decision would be some worked projects. In fact, the famous artist has many news in store for all her fans, for example she will soon be the host of the cominco program Only Fun on Nove. The same goes for Nick Van De Wall. The latter, due to work commitments, is always around the world and the heiress does i jump through hoops to see it: