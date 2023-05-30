Elettra Lamborghini: “I regret my tattoos”

From her sexy side to the tattoos she says she regrets: Elettra Lamborghini told herself in a long interview without filters in which she spoke about her professional and private life.

Interviewed by The Republic a few days after the release of her new album, the singer, who has just turned 29, spoke about her sexy side revealing that she actually feels anything but provocative: “If you see my photos on social media I look like a big whore , let’s face it. I like to be sexy but if I open my mouth, sexy or naughty in me, less than zero”.

“Maybe someone who sees me for the first time, and doesn’t know who I am, says: she’s a sex bomb. But as soon as I speak, it becomes clear that I am not a dead cat who enjoys because she has a row of boys ”says Elettra Lamborghini.

The young woman then revealed that she is liked by adults and children for her spontaneity: “I am sunny, outspoken. I do not judge and I have no taboos. I am as you see me. You don’t fool children, they understand if you’re real. I posted a video with the kids talking to me and jumping on me like I’m their little sister or, better, big sister. He likes you or he doesn’t like you, I’m genuine.”

The singer also spoke of her tattoos: “If I had a child I would advise against it, oh God I don’t want to be a boomer … Because a tattoo is a way of expressing who you are, of being particular. But yeah, I’m sorry, I’m pulling them all out and it hurts. I can’t rip my butt off. What do you want me to tell her, dad had warned me: ‘Then you’ll regret it’”.

And regarding her parents, Elettra Lamborghini said: “Initially they did not understand how the world of entertainment worked. Especially on television one can say: today you’re here, tomorrow you’re not; it is legitimate to have doubts. They trusted me and my determination: I want to get here and there, I can do it in two years. They saw that I have pa**e”.