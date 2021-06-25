Twerking Beach was released at midnight, the new EP by Elettra Lamborghini which also contains Pistolero. From this night on from her social profiles, Twerking Queen also presented the rest of the songs that make up the EP and the fans are already crazy.

As announced in recent days by its channels social, at midnight he went out Twerking Beach, L’EP of Electra Lamborghini which, assures the singer, will make people dance throughout the summer.

It is also contained in the album Gunslinger, forerunner of the Latin songs contained in the disc that will be released “physically” in the stores on July 9th in CD.

In his Instagram stories, Electra Lamborghini he also presented some of the pieces that make up Twerking Beach.

Twerking Beach, the EP for dancing all summer

“Who does not listen to him does not dance all summer”. So Electra Lamborghini writes on Instagram in the post launch of his new EP Twerking Beach, then giving his word that his new songs will make the fan throughout the bathing season.

Twerking Beach, released at midnight on all digital platforms, will arrive in CD in physical stores on July 9th and it is possible to pre-order it with an autograph of the Twerking Queen.

The new songs by Elettra Lamborghini

The new EP Twerking Beach consists of four songs, all Latin and in full style Electra Lamborghini.

To open the disc there is obviously Gunslinger, smash of the moment that continues to grind views up YouTube is stream on the various digital platforms, as well as shares on shares in the various social by the fan that emulate the ballet.

The following tracks Gunslinger are equally devoted to making the fan of the singer and are entitled Bachata Without Break, of which Electra had anticipated a few seconds of the start in recent days, Wait up IS Hope is Last Beso, all listenable and purchasable from midnight yesterday.