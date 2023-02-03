Guest of Alessandro Cattelan, the singer revealed that she is not feeling very well: here are her words

Over the past few hours the name of Electra Lamborghini returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Guest of Alessandro Cattelan’s show, the singer let herself go to some revelations about her private life that did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what the heiress said.

Elettra Lamborghini is not having a good time. This is what emerged in the last episode of the program aired Alessandro Cattelan, in which the singer was a guest. In detail, Geneva’s sister Lamborghini confessed to living a period a little particular.

To the question of conductor on how she is, the person directly concerned replied with these words:

How are you? Eh.. This is a bad time for me, I’m sad and disillusioned with people. This year it will be three years since I got married, I speak English with him but I also learned to understand Dutch. No issues with my husband thankfully, but I find people in general a bit too mean and take it too seriously. I have cried a lot these days and my husband has always been by my side.

And, continuing, Electra Lamborghini continued:

It’s really a bad time for me, but I’m getting help, I’m in therapy. I’ve already had two meetings. I’m in therapy that works on trauma and I think I’ve had three. Two I won’t tell you, but one is what I can’t get over the death of my mare. I had it when I was three years old.

Elettra Lamborghini and the revelation on San Remo Festival: “I won’t watch it”

Elettra Lamborghini’s interview in Alessandro Cattelan’s program then continued with some revelations that the singer made on the San Remo Festival. In detail, the heiress she revealed that she will not be able to watch the Festival this year as she is busy in Miami. these were her words: