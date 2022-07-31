The singer would like to have two tattoos removed but the surgery is proving to be more difficult than expected.

Elettra Lamborghini we all know how passionate she is about tattoos and piercings so much that she has several on her body. Above all, Electra tattoos she has several, although some she would probably prefer not to have.

The singer and rich heiress has long since chosen to remove some of her tattoos that she did years ago because she considers them useless. Specifically, these are two tattoos. The first is on her left wrist, where she has had a colorful fish and writing imprinted on it Karack, which is the name of one of his old racehorses. The second placed on the arm is a dedication to Dagdathe crazy horse that for several years made him afraid of riding.

Source: web

Those who follow Elettra in fact know very well that the 27-year-old loves horses and has several that she cuddles with a lot of love. She and yet she as a child she harbored terror for these beautiful animals.

Years later, Elettra would like to remove these two tattoos but the operation is proving to be more difficult than expected. Elettra recently also tried to try a laser treatment on the advice of a friend and went to this specialized clinic in Milan.

And yesterday on Instagram the singer showed the progress of the treatment which unfortunately are not exactly positive. “This is three hours later, it still hurts, it will swell, the bubbles will come out, it hurts. I’m more desperate than before, they don’t take off “ – she said distraught to her fans.

Although she does not intend to lose hope, the singer of Caramel with Rocco Hunt announced that if he fails to remove the tattoos, he will try to hide them by imprinting some other design on them.

“Raga are invisible but they don’t want to go away. If they just don’t come off I’ll do some shit on it. But let’s hope not “ – reported to his followers.