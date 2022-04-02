Eletronuclear reported this Saturday, 2nd, that the Angra 1 and 2 nuclear plants operate normally, at full capacity, not having been affected by the storm that fell between Friday night and Saturday morning in Costa Verde, coast of the state. From Rio.

According to the company, there are partial or total interdiction points on the BR-101 highway (formerly Rio-Santos) due to landslides in the municipality of Angra dos Reis. These locations, however, are far from the area covered by the External Emergency Plan (PEE) of the nuclear plant.

The company said it is contributing machinery and personnel to help clear the roads. In addition, the Praia Brava Hospital – operated by the Eletronuclear Medical Assistance Foundation (Feam) – is on standby to provide assistance to victims of the rains.

