Project structured by BNDES estimates that around R$20 billion will be needed to complete the plant, with 67% of the civil work completed

A Electronuclear opened public consultation on the project to complete the nuclear power plant in Cove 3, in Angra dos Reis (RJ). The proposed model was structured by BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and estimates that around R$20 billion will be needed to complete the plant.

Started in the 1980s, the construction of the 3rd nuclear plant in Angra dos Reis was stopped for several years and is now underway by Eletronuclear, a subsidiary of Eletrobras. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, more than R$7.8 billion has already been invested in the project.

The construction schedule for Angra 3 is 67% complete. Around 92% of the necessary equipment was delivered. The venture is currently in the so-called “critical path” –set of activities that must be carried out for the project to be completed within the stipulated deadline. In the case of the plant, the start of energy supply is scheduled for 2029.

If completed, this will be the 3rd plant of the Central Nuclear Almirante Álvaro Alberto. When it comes into operation, the unit with a power of 1,405 megawatts will be capable of generating more than 10 million megawatts/hour per year. This is enough energy to supply the cities of Brasília and Belo Horizonte during the same period. With Angra 3, nuclear energy will generate the equivalent of 70% of consumption in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

BNDES prepared the draft notice and contract for the bidding for engineering, purchasing management and construction services for the plant. The documents were published in Eletronuclear websitewhere it is possible to send contributions to the process until April 26th.

According to the proposal, the bidding will have an international scope and will seek to select a company or consortium with the necessary experience to complete the works on the plant, with subsequent transfer of the operation to Eletronuclear.

The project's other modeling studies are still under review by BNDES and Eletronuclear, to define the project's final budget and schedule. This definition will serve as the basis for calculating the energy price to be analyzed by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council).

Inside the government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), there is no definition as to whether the plant will have its construction completed. The work was not included in the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program). Planalto limited itself to including studies in the package to assess the technical and economic feasibility of continuing the project.

The amount needed to complete Angra 3 is considered too high for the government. Another concern is the cost of the energy that will be produced by the project.

The projection is that the value of a MWh (megawatt produced per hour) will remain at R$726 from 2029 to 2044. After this phase, the cost should fall to around R$224/MWh. However, the value of energy in the initial 15 years of operation would be around 3 times higher than that of hydroelectric production, which would impact tariffs.