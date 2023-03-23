SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Eletronuclear said on Thursday that it received inspection reports and infraction notices from the Ministry of the Environment following a leak, last year, of water containing low-level radioactive substances from the Angra 1 power plant.

The statement appears in a note sent to the press after the case was published by the newspaper O Globo. According to the report, Eletronuclear would have taken 21 days to notify Ibama and the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN) about the leak in Itaorna Bay, in Angra dos Reis (RJ).

The state-owned company said that, in September last year, Angra 1 carried out an “unscheduled release” of a small volume of contaminated water. It also alleged that, as the release values ​​were below the limits of the legislation that characterize the occurrence of an accident, it treated the event as an operational incident and reported it in the regular reports provided.

“Initially, on its own account and then at the request of Ibama, the company intensified radiological monitoring at the river water dump site without finding any significant results”, says the note from Eletronuclear.

The company received infraction notices last week and said that, although it respects the assessment of Ibama technicians, “it intends to appeal to the agency, since it understands that it has complied with the legislation”.

As for the accusation of lack of transparency, the company said that notices on the matter were published on its website.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)