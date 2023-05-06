Program should reach 1,500 employees, according to the company’s president, Wilson Ferreira Junior

A Eletrobras will launch a new PDV (voluntary resignation plan) later this month, said the company’s president, Wilson Ferreira Junior, this Friday (May 5, 2023). The goal is to reach around 1,500 employees.

According to Wilson, the plan will be aimed at the rest of the company’s staff, “naturally depending on the career moment of each one and evidently the company’s restructuring process, which has already been inaugurated in some way”.

The company estimates annual savings between R$ 600 million and R$ 800 million with the initiative.

In November 2022, Eletrobras launched its 1st plan after privatization, with around 2,500 subscribers. By the end of April, 1,974 employees had been laid off, with savings of R$150 million.

Together, the 2 programs should generate savings of R$ 1.7 to R$ 1.9 billion a year, according to Wilson. The company plans to replace 832 employees in 2023.