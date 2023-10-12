Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/10/2023 – 21:27

The Superior Labor Court approved the agreement signed between Eletrobras and union entities regarding the Voluntary Dismissal Plan (PDV 2023).

With the decision, a judicial measure that had suspended the dismissals of employees who adhered to PDV 2023 and whose approval had not yet been carried out by September 1st was revoked. In this way, the company will now carry out those terminations that were suspended.

In addition, the departure schedule was also defined for the remaining employees who had adhered to PDV 2023, with an additional 150 this month of October, 150 in November, and 200 in December 2023.

Employees who work in operation and maintenance activities or who work in Shared Services Centers (CSC) will be dismissed from January 1, 2024, according to a statement from Eletrobras.

It was also agreed to reopen the POS membership period, for another 30 days, limited to up to 101 more employees.

As a result, the total number of people adhering to PDV 2023 could reach the termination limit of up to 1,574 employees, 20% of the company’s workforce on April 30 of this year.