Eletrobras has just informed that this Friday, the 5th, Eletrobras’ request to the Superior Court of Justice to suspend the injunction and sentence suspending works and condemning Eletronorte to indemnify indigenous people in R$ 17 million, as communicated to company on May 3, based on a decision by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1).

According to Eletrobras, the grant rules out, until the original proceeding becomes final, the application of the previously issued court decision. “Eletronorte and Eletrobras will continue to act in the judicial process in question, in order to preserve the interests of the company and its shareholders”, highlights the company in a statement to the market.