Former Petrobras president Ivan Monteiro and former Mines and Energy Secretary Marisete Pereira are among the names on the slate

Eletrobras’ shareholders approved, this Friday (Aug.05.2022), the new members of the company’s board of directors. It is the 1st formation of the collegiate after the privatization of Eletrobras. Here’s the intact of the press release (267 KB).

The list of names was sent by the company’s shareholders on June 19, the day after the renounce of 9 of the 11 members of the Council.

The former president of Petrobras, Ivan Monteiro, is part of the new slate. The executive commanded the state-owned company after Pedro Parente, known for having implemented the international parity price for fuel. Parente resigned during the truck drivers’ strike in 2018.

Monteiro was Vice President of Financial Management and Investor Relations at Banco do Brasil until February 2015, when he took over the Finance Directorship of Petrobras.

Also on the list are former executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy Marisete Pereira and the head of the Special Advisory Office of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo de Siqueira Freitas.

Here is the slate approved by the assembly: