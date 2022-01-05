SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The launch of the capitalization offer for Eletrobras is scheduled for mid-March, with the pricing of the operation taking place in April, a BNDES representative said this Wednesday at a public hearing.

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras should take place in February, according to the schedule presented by Leonardo Mandelblatt, head of the BNDES’ Corporate Structuring and Divestment department.

“We expect to have, in March, a ruling by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) on privatization, remembering that before that there is another TCU ruling, for January, on the decotization (of Eletrobras plants)”, added.

The projection on the pricing period, reaffirmed by BNDES, occurred after the government made some adjustments in values, as recommended by TCU.

Also during the hearing, Banco Genial, which makes up the consortium of privatization advisors, presented some scenarios for the primary offer and a potential secondary offer, in case the first is not enough to dilute the Union’s participation to 45% of the voting capital of the Eletrobras.

Using as a base the reference value of 24.4 billion reais for the primary offer – midpoint of the range established by the government, from 22 billion to 26.6 billion reais –, a potential secondary offer can vary from 500 million reais and 8.4 billion reais, depending on the price per share of Eletrobras, according to scenarios presented by Genial.

To estimate potential values ​​of the secondary offer, a price range of 32.57 reais to 55 reais per share of the state-owned company was used.

According to Banco Genial, the number of shares object of the primary and secondary offers will be defined at the time of the offer launch, based on Eletrobras’ quotation of the previous 15 days.

Eletrobras preferred shares were traded this Wednesday with a drop of 0.7%, to 31.17 reais.

(By Letícia Fucuchima; edition by Roberto Samora)

