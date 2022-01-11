RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Eletrobras plans to file with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the United States (SEC) applications for registration of the global public offering for the distribution of common shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADR), respectively, in the second quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of the company’s privatization plan.

The terms and conditions of the offer, including the quantities of common shares and ADRs that will be offered, and the price indication, have not yet been determined.

“The offer is subject to market conditions and other conditions, including the approval of its shareholders and the approval of the offer by Organs competent bodies, in accordance with applicable Brazilian and US legislation and regulations,” the company said.

(By Marta Nogueira)

The post Eletrobras plans to file a request for a share offering at the CVM and ADRs at the SEC in the 2nd quarter appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Eletrobras #plans #file #share #offering #request #CVM #ADRs #SEC #2nd #quarter #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO