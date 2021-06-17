In another attempt to obtain votes to approve the Provisional Measure that allows the privatization of Eletrobras, the rapporteur, senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), presented a new version of the opinion that will be submitted to a vote in the plenary session of the Senate this Thursday , 17, at 10 am, and accepted new amendments in its opinion.

Minutes from the beginning of the session, the government does not risk a scoreboard neither for nor against the project. The text was worked on throughout the night and into the night to try to obtain a margin for approval.

Among the main changes, the senator removed the precondition for contracting thermoelectric plants to proceed with the capitalization. The wording adjustment allows auctions to be held after privatization, scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

The rapporteur also included States in the Southeast region among those that will receive thermoelectric plants, in addition to those provided for in the North, Northeast and Midwest. The new 6,000 MW division foresees 1,000 MW for the Northeast, 2,000 MW for the North, 2,000 MW for the Midwest and 1,000 MW for the Southeast – 500 MW for Minas Gerais and 500 MW to be divided between Rio, São Paulo and Espírito Santo.

The opinion also proposes a new division of the resources that will be destined to the revitalization of basins in the North, with 15% for the Rio Madeira and 15% for the Rio Tocantins.

There are also amendments accepted at the suggestion of senators Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) and Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR), who criticized the proposal on Wednesday, 16. In the previous report, 19 amendments had been accepted.

